KeyedIn Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification from the British Assessment Bureau

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management and provider of award-winning project portfolio management (PPM) solutions and professional services, has achieved certification to the internationally recognized ISO 27001:2013 standard by a leading certification body, the British Assessment Bureau.

The certification for KeyedIn demonstrates compliance with a recognized international standard for information security for the services and operations supporting the KeyedIn Projects application hosted from data centers within the U.K., validating that KeyedIn operates an effective Information Security Management System. KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expense.

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognized Information Security Management Standard that proves an organization’s commitment to the security of their customer, employee and shareholder information. With ISO 27001 in place, KeyedIn is able to minimize risks to potential data security breaches and reduce errors and costs, while demonstrating credibility and trust.

“We’re very pleased to have achieved the ISO 27001 certification, because it underscores KeyedIn’s commitment to information security,” said Matt Muldoon, Chief Product Officer for KeyedIn. “Companies across dozens of industries count on KeyedIn to efficiently manage the resources, budgets and benefits of their project portfolios. The ISO 27001 certification gives them an extra measure of confidence that vital data will be available and secure.”

The benefits of certification to ISO 27001 include:

Proving to clients an organization keeps their information secure;

Achieve operational excellence;

Minimize risk of potential data security breaches;

Protects reputation;

Reduces errors and costs;

Increases business profitability;

Engages employees.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.

About The British Assessment Bureau

The British Assessment Bureau’s reputation was established in 1969 as a specialist in certification scheme management. In 1997, the Secretary of State for Trade and Industry approved the use of the word ‘British’ in their title, in recognition of their pre-eminent status.

Today, they certify organizations to recognized standards, including ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 14001 (environmental management), ISO 27001 (information security management) and OHSAS 18001 (occupational health and safety management). They also design and manage bespoke assessment schemes. Such schemes are based on the establishment of standards, which can be developed to be recognized company-wide, industry-wide, nationally, or internationally.

