KeyedIn Announces KeyedIn Projects 7.0 that Helps PMOs Realize the Benefits of Agile Portfolio Management

–KeyedIn Projects 7.0 delivers integrated resourcing for Agile teams, enhanced portfolio reporting and a key element of product-focused PPM, enabling PMOs to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster–

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KeyedIn today announced version 7.0 of its top-rated cloud-based project portfolio management (PPM) solution, KeyedIn Projects , that features integrated resourcing for Agile teams and upgraded reporting and analysis capabilities. Delivering key Agile Portfolio Management functionality, KeyedIn Projects 7.0 enables PMOs to make better and quicker decisions.

In addition, KeyedIn 7.0 includes integration with CAST Highlight , a software intelligence solution for rapid portfolio analysis that evaluates the condition of software assets for overall health, agility, security, cloud readiness and maintainability. These insights, compared against industry benchmarks, can be incorporated into the portfolio analysis within KeyedIn, to help support product-focused PPM.

“This new release not only marks a significant upgrade to the product’s resourcing, reporting and portfolio analysis capabilities, but it also cements KeyedIn Projects’ standing as the industry’s best solution for realizing the benefits of Agile Portfolio Management,” said Matt Muldoon, Chief Product Officer for KeyedIn.

“Hundreds of forward-looking companies rely on software intelligence from CAST for greater objectivity, faster modernization for Cloud, and raising the resiliency and agility of their software assets,” said Rado Nikolov, EVP Product Strategy at CAST. “Integrating such intelligence from CAST Highlight into the context of product-focused PPM with KeyedIn Projects 7.0 empowers PMOs with unparalleled ability to place the right bets with confidence.”

For IT and PMO leaders in the midst of digital transformation, Agile Portfolio Management – the process of applying Agile concepts to top-down portfolio decision-making – enables them to transcend traditional portfolio planning to prioritize and resource the most valuable projects or products, adapt quickly to changing requirements or business priorities, and deliver strategic initiatives more quickly.

Analyst firm Forrester describes the transition in this way: “To create an agile enterprise, digital leaders must focus on implementing changes that build on the practices application development leaders are instituting in their software development organizations. Organizing these changes through a customer-centric lens better connects software development tactics like daily sprints and automated delivery pipelines with scaling strategies like agile budgeting and product-based portfolio management.”*

*Forrester, The Agile Enterprise Emphasizes Practice Over Process, Aug. 23, 2019

KeyedIn Projects 7.0 will feature a range of new capabilities designed to help forward-thinking organizations realize the promise of Agile Portfolio Management, including:

Integrated Agile resourcing – Agile teams can be requested and assigned as a unit, rather than by individual role or resource. In addition, resource demand, supply and local assignments have been joined into a single process, providing the most comprehensive portfolio resourcing in the industry.

– Agile teams can be requested and assigned as a unit, rather than by individual role or resource. In addition, resource demand, supply and local assignments have been joined into a single process, providing the most comprehensive portfolio resourcing in the industry. Powerful new reporting platform – Reimagined self-service reporting takes a new wizard-driven approach to creating a wide variety of charts, widgets and dashboards to draw attention to the risks, issues and projects that matter most. In addition, complex data calculations – including custom data – can now be easily embedded in reports, for richer, forward-looking decision support.

– Reimagined self-service reporting takes a new wizard-driven approach to creating a wide variety of charts, widgets and dashboards to draw attention to the risks, issues and projects that matter most. In addition, complex data calculations – including custom data – can now be easily embedded in reports, for richer, forward-looking decision support. Integration with CAST Highlight – The integration of KeyedIn Projects and CAST Highlight creates a steppingstone to product-focused PPM, a key element of Agile Portfolio Management. While CAST Highlight evaluates the viability and strategic value of digital software products, KeyedIn Projects leverages those insights to enable faster, more effective and more objective product portfolio analysis.

“We partnered with the team at KeyedIn because their vision for a more Agile approach to portfolio and product management aligned with our own digital transformation initiative,” said Tom Dougherty, Sr. Product Owner for Digital Strategy at The RiverStone Group. “As an organization with literally dozens of different work methodologies, and a host of tools to support them – from Jira and TFS to basic spreadsheets and Microsoft Project – we needed a solution that could encompass all of that to enable complete visibility across our products and portfolios, accurate capacity planning, a prioritized backlog of our Top 10 projects, and more. KeyedIn Projects is that solution.”

KeyedIn Projects 7.0 will be available worldwide on March 16.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and professional services teams to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.

