Company to take a more focused approach towards B2C sports betting.

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KeyStar Corp.® (OTC: KEYR) has announced the appointment of Mark Thomas as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 10, 2023. Thomas was previously the Co-Founder & CEO of ZenSports, Inc. prior to its acquisition by KeyStar Corp. in 2022. Thomas succeeds John Linss as CEO, who has stepped down from the position.

“We thank John Linss for his service to KeyStar Corp., including his work on finalizing the acquisition of ZenSports,” said Bruce Cassidy, Chairman of the Board. “The Board has decided to take an approach of focusing the company solely on B2C sports betting for the foreseeable future, and Mark Thomas is the perfect fit to lead these initiatives given his prior experience with ZenSports.”

Under Mark’s leadership as the Co-Founder & CEO of ZenSports, the company developed a mobile gaming platform that offers a traditional sports book, peer-to-peer sports betting, and wagering in fiat and cryptocurrencies. He led the product vision and strategy, recruited the entire team across all functional areas, and raised $10M+ in venture capital funding.

As part of the Board mandate to have a focused approach on just B2C sports betting, Thomas will be responsible for ensuring that ZenSports is able to successfully enter and grow within the U.S .market.

“Mark has done a great job previously with ZenSports, growing the business in the European market and obtaining a Nevada gaming license in 2021,” said Cassidy. “We have full faith and confidence that he will be able to do the same under KeyStar moving forward.”

“I am thrilled and honored that the Board has asked me to lead KeyStar Corp. as its new CEO,” said Thomas. “The ZenSports platform is an innovative brand that is leading the future of sports betting, and we have the right team and product in place to grab a significant share of the U.S. sports betting market in the coming years.”

Bruce Cassidy remains on as the Chairman of the Board.

Mark Thomas Biography

Mr. Thomas joined KeyStar Corp. as its Chief Product Officer as part of the company’s acquisition of ZenSports, Inc. in June 2022. Mr. Thomas co-founded and was the Chief Executive Officer of ZenSports since August 2016. Under his leadership, ZenSports developed a mobile gaming platform that offers a traditional sports book, peer-to-peer sports betting, and wagering in fiat and cryptocurrencies. He led the product vision and strategy, recruited the entire team across all functional areas, and raised $10M+ in venture capital funding. Prior to co-founding ZenSports, Mr. Thomas was the Chief Executive Officer of Reesio, a venture-backed real estate software platform he co-founded in 2012. Reesio automated the paperwork and manual processes that went into buying and selling a home for real estate professionals and their clients. Reesio was acquired by News Corp’s Realtor.com in 2015. Mr. Thomas began his career working in corporate finance and accounting for companies such as McKesson, Gap, Inc. and Carl Zeiss Vision before founding his first company in 2005, an executive recruiting agency in San Francisco that worked with Fortune 500 clients, including Coca-Cola, Expedia, and McKesson. Mr. Thomas sold the recruiting agency in 2008 and transitioned into working in tech, co-founding two startups within the Human Resources and Recruiting industry. Mr. Thomas also spent time working at Intuit as a Senior Product Manager, which he left in 2012 to co-found Reesio.

Contact Information:

Mark Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

mark.thomas@keystarcorp.com

