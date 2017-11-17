Keystone pipeline spill pushes oil higher, fuels TransCanada opponents

CALGARY, Alberta/LINCOLN, Neb. (Reuters) – A major oil spill on the Keystone pipeline in South Dakota helped push U.S. crude prices higher on Friday, while fueling opposition to another pipeline project by owner TransCanada Corp that faces a crunch decision in Nebraska next week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Global banks flag concerns over U.S. Senate tax proposal - November 17, 2017
- Russia casts 11th U.N. Syria veto, again blocking inquiry - November 17, 2017
- Russia blocks bid to briefly extend Syria chemical weapons inquiry - November 17, 2017