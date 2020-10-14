Keytronic Corporation Announces First Quarter Reporting Date

Breaking News
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 after market close on October 27, 2020.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on October 27, 2020. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 866-248-8441 or +1-323-289-6576 (Access Code: 6871537). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 6871537).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

         
CONTACTS:   Brett Larsen   Michael Newman
    Chief Financial Officer   Investor Relations
    Key Tronic Corporation   StreetConnect
    (509) 927-5500   (206) 729-3625

 

