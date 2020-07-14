Keytronic Selected as a Top 10 Contract Manufacturing Service Provider for 2020

Breaking News
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keytronic Corporation (Nasdaq KTCC), a world class provider of engineering design and electromechanical manufacturing services, today announced it has been selected by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine as a Top 10 Contract Manufacturing Service Provider for 2020.    

“I’m very proud and excited to be selected as a 2020 Top 10 Contract Manufacturing Service Provider,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “This award is validation of many years of hard work transitioning from an OEM manufacturer to a turnkey contract manufacturer.  Our unique ability to bring our perspective, experience and knowledge as a former OEM to our outsourcing OEM customers has been a significant factor in our success.  In addition, our flexibility, vertical integration and global footprint has enabled us to successfully compete with some of the world’s largest contract manufacturers.”

We have had an influx of new business in 2020 due to the tariff situation and rising costs in China.  My team has worked extremely hard to satisfy all our customer’s needs and we have added several million dollars of new equipment to keep up with demand.”

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. Keytronic provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Keytronic’s growth opportunities, including potential success and related revenues.  Forward-looking statements include all passages containing verbs such as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects or targets or nouns corresponding to such verbs.  Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are primarily relevant to expected future events or revenue or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future.  There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, such as the success and timing of ramping, availability and timing and receipt of critical parts or components, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Keytronic’s SEC filings, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

           
CONTACTS:   Brett Larsen   Michael Newman  
    Chief Financial Officer   Investor Relations  
    Key Tronic Corporation   StreetConnect  
    (509) 927-5500   (206) 729-3625

 

