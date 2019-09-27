Kezar Life Sciences to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced that John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer, will be providing a corporate and strategic update at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, October 3 at 4:10pm EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events . Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in three Phase 2 trials across five severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, Kezar is conducting research and discovery efforts targeting protein secretion pathways as potential therapies for oncology and immuno-oncology indications. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com .