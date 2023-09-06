TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, is scheduled to participate at Sidoti’s Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on September 20-21, 2023. Kforce will present on September 20, 2023, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Eastern. The live webcast can be accessed on Kforce’s website at https://investor.kforce.com under “News and Events.”

Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology and other professional staffing services.

