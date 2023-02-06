TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. There are references to “as reported” and “as adjusted” figures within this press release, which pertain to GAAP and non-GAAP measures that are more fully described in the Adjusted Financial Performance Measures section of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $419.7 million compared to $410.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 2.3% year-over-year. Overall revenue improved 0.6% on a sequential billing day basis.

Technology revenue increased 7.6% year-over-year and improved slightly on a sequential billing day basis.

FA revenue decreased 26.4% year-over-year as a result of the expected run-off in the COVID-19 project-related business and repositioning efforts, and improved 4.7% sequentially, per billing day.

Flex gross profit margins of 26.4% were stable overall sequentially, improving 10 basis points in our Technology business and declining 210 basis points in our FA business due to a short-term project in support of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

As reported, selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 22.5%. As adjusted, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue was 22.0%, which decreased 90 basis points year-over-year.

As reported, operating margins were 5.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. As adjusted, operating margins were 6.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which increased 20 basis points year-over-year.

As reported, net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $7.1 million, or $0.35 per share. As adjusted, net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $18.7 million, or $0.93 per share.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 of approximately $1.71 billion increased 7.9% year-over-year, per billing day.

Technology revenue of $1.51 billion increased 17.9% year-over-year, per billing day.

As reported, operating margins were 6.8% for the year ended December 31, 2022. As adjusted, operating margins of 6.9% increased 20 basis points year-over-year.

As reported, earnings per share was $3.68 for the year ended December 31, 2022. As adjusted, earnings per share of $4.25 increased 20% year-over-year.

Returned $91.6 million of capital to our shareholders through $67.6 million of share repurchases and $24.0 million in dividends during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

Joseph J. Liberatore, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our performance in 2022, which was an extremely successful year for Kforce. We met the financial objectives we outlined at the beginning of the year, despite the softening in demand we began to experience in the second half of 2022. We organically grew revenues in our Technology business by approximately 18% after growing more than 22% in 2021 and further improved profitability levels. Strategically, we advanced our integrated sales strategy to further integrate our managed teams and project solutions capability within our Technology business. Our team made significant progress advancing the multi-year effort to transform our back office and fully transitioned to our hybrid Office OccasionalSM work environment across all of our markets, including the opening of our new state-of-the-art headquarters in Tampa. As we look ahead to 2023, we expect to continue to make the necessary investments in our business to further advance our integrated sales strategy and the transformation of our back office to sustain our long-term growth ambitions, and to make additional progress towards double-digit operating margins. We have a solid, highly tenured leadership team in place with the expectation of continuing to capture additional market share and are prepared for the long-term, whatever the near-term macro-economic environment may bring.”

Kye Mitchell, Chief Operations Officer, said, “Our Technology business continues to be the primary driver to our success, with year-over-year growth of 7.6% and nearly 18% growth for the full year of 2022. Another strong signal is that we experienced continued acceleration in our average bill rates, which improved 1.7% sequentially to approximately $90 per hour. We believe the continued increase in bill rates reflects the continued demand environment for highly skilled talent and the criticality of these resources to our clients’ strategic priorities. We believe this is strong evidence that the secular demand drivers in the technology talent solutions space are more tightly correlated to our long-term success than fluctuations in the macro-economic environment.”

David M. Kelly, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are pleased with our financial performance in 2022 and excited about our future prospects. We continued to be active in returning capital to our shareholders as we repurchased $25 million of stock in the fourth quarter and nearly $68 million of stock in the open market for the full year. We returned approximately 100% of operating cash flows through dividends and share repurchases to our shareholders in 2022. As an additional signal of our belief in the strength of our operating trends and financial strength going into 2023, our Board of Directors approved an increase of approximately 20% in our annual dividend from $1.20 per share to $1.44 per share. Our first quarter dividend of $0.36 per share will be payable on March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.

Since 2007, we have returned in excess of $830 million in capital to our shareholders, which has represented approximately 75% of the cash our business has generated. We believe our financial performance has put us in an excellent position to continue to make incremental investments in our business even in an uncertain environment, which we believe will benefit our shareholders in the long term and are important drivers to our attainment of double-digit operating margins. Overall, we believe our strategy has put us in an exceptional place and are fully prepared for the various economic possibilities that may lie ahead.”

First Quarter 2023 – Guidance

Looking forward to the first quarter of 2023, there will be 64 billing days compared to 61 billing days in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 64 billing days in the first quarter of 2022.

Current estimates for the first quarter of 2023 are:

Revenue of $406 million to $414 million

Earnings per share of $0.78 to $0.86

Gross profit margin of 28.1% to 28.3%

Flex gross profit margin of 26.4% to 26.6%

SG&A expense as a percent of revenue of 22.2% to 22.4%

Operating margin of 5.4% to 5.8%

Weighted-average shares outstanding (“WASO”) of 19.7 million

Effective tax rate of 27.3%

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide meaningful opportunities for approximately 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with approximately 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver Great Results Through Strategic Partnership and Knowledge Sharing®. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.kforce.com.

Kforce Inc.

Summary of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenue $ 419,662 $ 437,620 $ 410,358 Direct costs 300,183 310,950 290,371 Gross profit 119,479 126,670 119,987 Selling, general and administrative expenses 94,313 94,306 94,104 Depreciation and amortization 1,213 1,045 1,080 Income from operations 23,953 31,319 24,803 Other expense, net 14,756 906 1,532 Income from operations, before income taxes 9,197 30,413 23,271 Income tax expense 2,125 8,151 2,711 Net income $ 7,072 $ 22,262 $ 20,560 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.35 $ 1.09 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 20,077 20,450 21,036 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,454 $ 36,808 $ 31,783 Billing days 61 64 61





Kforce Inc.

Summary of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,710,765 $ 1,579,922 Direct costs 1,209,658 1,123,058 Gross profit 501,107 456,864 Selling, general and administrative expenses 379,815 345,721 Depreciation and amortization 4,427 4,500 Income from operations 116,865 106,643 Other expense, net 14,423 7,376 Income from operations, before income taxes 102,442 99,267 Income tax expense 27,011 24,090 Net income $ 75,431 $ 75,177 Earnings per share – diluted $ 3.68 $ 3.54 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 20,503 21,212 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,871 $ 126,439 Billing days 253 252





Kforce Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121 $ 96,989 Trade receivables, net of allowances 269,496 265,322 Income tax refund receivable 35 3,010 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,108 6,790 Total current assets 277,760 372,111 Fixed assets, net 8,647 5,964 Other assets, net 75,771 92,629 Deferred tax assets, net 4,786 7,657 Goodwill 25,040 25,040 Total assets $ 392,004 $ 503,401 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 72,792 $ 81,408 Accrued payroll costs 48,369 71,424 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,576 6,338 Income taxes payable 5,696 1,261 Total current liabilities 131,433 160,431 Long-term debt – credit facility 25,600 100,000 Other long-term liabilities 52,773 54,564 Total liabilities 209,806 314,995 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 732 730 Additional paid-in capital 507,734 488,036 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6 621 Retained earnings 492,764 442,596 Treasury stock, at cost (819,038 ) (743,577 ) Total stockholders’ equity 182,198 188,406 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 392,004 $ 503,401





Kforce Inc.

Key Statistics

(Unaudited)

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Total Firm Total Revenue (000’s) $ 419,662 $ 437,620 $ 410,358 GP % 28.5 % 29.0 % 29.2 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 407,916 $ 422,968 $ 395,776 Hours (000’s) 4,958 5,124 5,531 Flex GP % 26.4 % 26.5 % 26.6 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 11,746 $ 14,652 $ 14,582 Placements 532 682 787 Average fee $ 22,070 $ 21,478 $ 18,538 Billing days 61 64 61 Technology Total Revenue (000’s) $ 372,631 $ 390,496 $ 346,424 GP % 27.3 % 27.6 % 28.2 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 366,760 $ 382,072 $ 337,962 Hours (000’s) 4,072 4,308 4,103 Flex GP % 26.1 % 26.0 % 26.4 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 5,871 $ 8,424 $ 8,462 Placements 235 341 389 Average fee $ 25,004 $ 24,683 $ 21,781 Finance and Accounting Total Revenue (000’s) $ 47,031 $ 47,124 $ 63,934 GP % 37.7 % 40.1 % 35.1 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 41,156 $ 40,896 $ 57,814 Hours (000’s) 886 816 1,428 Flex GP % 28.8 % 30.9 % 28.3 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 5,875 $ 6,228 $ 6,120 Placements 297 341 398 Average fee $ 19,754 $ 18,269 $ 15,373





Kforce Inc.

Revenue Growth Rates

(Unaudited)

Year-Over-Year (Per Billing Day) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Billing days 61 64 64 64 61 Technology Flex 8.5 % 15.7 % 23.3 % 26.0 % 31.0 % FA Flex (28.8) % (30.7) % (49.0) % (37.6) % (28.9) % Total Flex 3.1 % 8.7 % 7.2 % 11.8 % 16.6 %





Kforce Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

In addition to our financial results presented in accordance GAAP, Kforce uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company views these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental and they are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Free Cash Flow

“Free Cash Flow”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures. Management believes this provides an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and is useful information to investors as it provides a measure of the amount of cash generated from the business that can be used for strategic opportunities including investing in our business, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends. Free Cash Flow is limited, however, because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a complement to (but not a replacement of) our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(In Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 75,431 $ 75,177 Non-cash provisions and other 50,294 30,188 Changes in operating assets/liabilities (34,920 ) (32,467 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 90,805 72,898 Capital expenditures (8,109 ) (6,441 ) Free cash flow 82,696 66,457 Note receivable issued to our joint venture (6,750 ) — Cash proceeds received from Company-owned life insurance 1,077 — Equity method investment (500 ) (9,000 ) Change in debt (74,400 ) — Repurchases of common stock (74,913 ) (66,210 ) Cash dividends (24,027 ) (20,120 ) Net proceeds from the sale of assets held for sale — 23,742 Other (51 ) (1,366 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ (96,868 ) $ (6,497 )

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net, income tax expense, legal settlement expense, SERP termination expense, gain from termination of interest rate swap, impairment of equity method investment, reserve associated with note receivable issued to our joint venture, loss from equity method investment and gain on sale of corporate headquarters. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. The measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying calculations. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, although we excluded amortization of stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense, we expect to continue to incur stock-based compensation in the future and the associated stock issued may result in an increase in our outstanding shares of stock, which may result in the dilution of our stockholder ownership interest. We suggest that you evaluate these items and the potential risks of excluding such items when analyzing our financial position.

Three Months Ended (In Thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income $ 7,072 $ 22,262 $ 20,560 Depreciation and amortization 1,213 1,045 1,080 Stock-based compensation expense 4,362 4,445 3,551 Interest (income) expense, net (15 ) 9 761 Income tax expense 2,125 8,151 2,711 Loss from equity method investment 1,088 896 770 Reserve associated with note receivable issued to our joint venture 1,925 — — Impairment of equity method investment 13,684 — — Legal settlement expense — — 2,350 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,454 $ 36,808 $ 31,783

Year Ended December 31, (In Thousands) 2022 2021 Net income $ 75,431 $ 75,177 Reserve associated with note receivable issued to our joint venture 1,925 — Impairment of equity method investment 13,684 — Depreciation and amortization 4,427 4,500 Stock-based compensation expense 17,655 13,999 Interest expense, net 973 3,073 Income tax expense 27,011 24,090 Gain from termination of interest rate swap (4,059 ) — Loss from equity method investment 3,824 2,480 Legal settlement expense — 3,350 SERP termination expense — 1,821 Gain on sale of corporate headquarters — (2,051 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,871 $ 126,439



Adjusted Financial Performance Measures

The “Adjusted Financial Performance Measures” present non-GAAP financial information and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. These measures are presented as an alternative method for assessing the Company’s operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of our underlying operations. Each of these measures are intended to provide greater consistency, comparability and clarity of our results. Management uses this non-GAAP financial information to assess the Company’s core operating results and consequently, management believes it is similarly useful information to investors.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments(1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Reconciliation of SG&A and Operating Margin: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 94,313 $ (1,925 ) $ 92,388 SG&A as a percentage of revenue 22.5 % (0.5 )% 22.0 % Income from operations $ 23,953 $ 1,925 $ 25,878 Operating margin 5.7 % 0.5 % 6.2 % Other expense, net $ 14,756 $ (13,684 ) $ 1,072 Reconciliation of Tax Impact and Profitability: Income from operations, before income taxes $ 9,197 $ 15,609 $ 24,806 Income tax expense $ 2,125 $ 4,002 $ 6,127 Effective tax rate 23.1 % 25.6 % 24.7 % Net income $ 7,072 $ 11,607 $ 18,679 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.58 $ 0.93

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments(1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Reconciliation of SG&A and Operating Margin: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 379,815 $ (1,925 ) $ 377,890 SG&A as a percentage of revenue 22.2 % (0.1 )% 22.1 % Income from operations $ 116,865 $ 1,925 $ 118,790 Operating margin 6.8 % 0.1 % 6.9 % Other expense, net $ 14,423 $ (13,684 ) $ 739 Reconciliation of Tax Impact and Profitability: Income from operations, before income taxes $ 102,442 $ 15,609 $ 118,051 Income tax expense $ 27,011 $ 4,002 $ 31,013 Effective tax rate 26.4 % 25.6 % 26.3 % Net income $ 75,431 $ 11,607 $ 87,038 Earnings per share – diluted $ 3.68 $ 0.57 $ 4.25

(1) Includes a $13.7 million impairment of our equity method investment and a $1.9 million reserve related to a promissory note issued to our joint venture and associated income tax effects ($11.6 million after-tax) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.