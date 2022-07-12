Khalied Kaskar PhD Joins Ovation Fertility as Laboratory Director for Texas Labs

Khalied Kaskar, PhD, HCLD has joined Ovation Fertility as the laboratory director for the IVF labs in Austin and San Antonio as well as the andrology labs in New Braunfels, Round Rock and South Austin.

Nashville, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khalied Kaskar, PhD, HCLD has joined Ovation® Fertility as the laboratory director for the IVF labs in Austin and San Antonio as well as the andrology labs in New Braunfels, Round Rock and South Austin. This laboratory director’s wealth of assisted reproductive technology experience and global perspective on fertility care will allow Ovation to continue bringing the joy of parenthood through innovative science.

Dr. Kaskar earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in physiology as well as his PhD in medical bioscience from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa. During his time in South Africa, Dr. Kaskar was a researcher at Tygerberg Hospital. There, he focused his research on developing a computerized system for measuring motion characteristics of sperm.

The next phase of Dr. Kaskar’s career brought him to Saudi Arabia where he worked as a chief IVF technician and helped set up an IVF laboratory in the National Guard Hospital. He then came to the United States, where he worked as an embryologist before eventually becoming the IVF laboratory manager and later the IVF laboratory director for the Family Fertility Center at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.

In addition to working in the lab, Dr. Kaskar also worked as an assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and performed cutting-edge research. His research has focused on a variety of topics, including optimizing blastocyst development using different media and culture conditions and analyzing culture media for biomarkers to predict implantation potential of embryos.

Thanks to Dr. Kaskar’s extensive background in assisted reproductive technology, he is able to oversee all aspects of Ovation Fertility labs in Texas, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and cryopreservation of eggs and embryos.

According to Ovation CEO Paul Kappelman, “Dr. Kaskar’s reputation precedes him, as he is a prolific researcher, a respected educator and an exceptional laboratory director. Ovation Fertility is honored to have him take on the role of laboratory director for Ovation Fertility Austin and Ovation Fertility San Antonio as well as for our Texas andrology labs, and we’re excited to see everything that we are able to accomplish together.”

Dr. Kaskar shares this enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to join Ovation Fertility because they offer state-of-the-art treatment options and are committed to helping individuals and couples achieve pregnancy. Ovation is also an industry leader that performs cutting-edge research, and I look forward to being a part of such an amazing team.”

