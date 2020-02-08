Khamenei says Iran should increase military might to prevent war

Iran should increase its military might to prevent a war, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a gathering of air force commanders on Saturday, dismissing the U.S. sanctions on the country as “criminal act”.
