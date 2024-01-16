The Kia EV9 large electric SUV won the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award, while the Toyota Prius hybrid took the top car honors, and Ford’s Super Duty pickup won the truck award (Jan. 4)(AP video: Mike Householder)
