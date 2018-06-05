Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kiadis Pharma announces results of Annual General Meeting

Kiadis Pharma announces results of Annual General Meeting

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

                                                  

Kiadis Pharma announces results of Annual General Meeting

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 5, 2018 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a T-cell immunotherapy product candidate designed to reduce Graft versus Host Disease (GVHD) and relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCT), today announces that at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday at 10:00 CEST at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (Euronext), Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands, all resolutions were duly passed by the shareholders.

Dr. Otto Schwarz, previously Chief Operating Officer at Actelion, was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board and will replace Mr. Stuart Chapman, who has resigned as a member of the Supervisory Board following the Meeting. The Board would like to thank Mr. Chapman for his contribution to the Company over several years. Mr. Subhanu Saxena, previously Chief Executive Officer of Cipla and member of the Executive Committee at Novartis, was also appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board.

For more information, please contact:

Kiadis Pharma:
Karl Hård, Head of IR & Communications
Tel. +31 611 096 298
[email protected] 		Optimum Strategic Communications:
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile
Tel: +44 203 714 1787
[email protected]

 

About Kiadis Pharma
Kiadis Pharma’s allodepleted T-cell immunotherapy product candidate, given after a haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), is designed to reduce Graft versus Host Disease (GVHD) and relapse. Single dose Phase 2 data with lead product candidate ATIR101 has demonstrated substantial and clinically relevant improvements over historical observational cohort data for a similar HSCT without ATIR101, and also shows an improvement over the Post-Transplant Cyclophosphamide (PTCy), or Baltimore protocol, data reported in scientific literature. Based on the positive results from the Phase 2 trial, the Company submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in April 2017, for approval of ATIR101 across the EU as an adjunctive treatment in HSCT for adult malignant disease. Kiadis Pharma submitted responses to the Day 120 List of Questions in March 2018 and is on track to obtain a CHMP opinion for ATIR101 in Q4 2018 and, if positive, (conditional) approval from the European Commission in Q1 2019, which would allow for a European launch in H2 2019. Kiadis Pharma is conducting a Phase 3 trial with ATIR101 across Europe and North America (head to head against the PTCy/Baltimore protocol). The first patient was enrolled in December 2017.

In September 2017 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted ATIR101 the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation. ATIR101 has been granted Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and Europe.

The Company’s shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels under the ticker KDS.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharma’s or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharma’s directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.