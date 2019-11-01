Kidney Stones Management Market to cross $2.2 billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Kidney Stones Management Market is set to achieve 4.8% CAGR up to 2025, driven by rising awareness regarding kidney stones management coupled with technological breakthroughs.

Global Kidney Stones Management Market revenue is poised to surpass USD 2.2 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing inclination towards minimally or non-invasive surgical procedures will serve to be a high impact rendering factor in the kidney stones management business expansion. Minimally invasive surgeries offer numerous benefits such as low blood transfusions, minimum complexities, reduced hospital stays and lesser time for recovery. Moreover, owing to the unique makeup of kidneys, surgeons may perform different non-invasive procedures including percutaneous nephrolithotomy, ureteroscopy or extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy to enhance overall clinical outcomes. Thus, advantages offered by minimally or non-invasive surgical procedures should increase its adoption during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence and recurrence rate of nephrolithiasis will stimulate the kidney stones management industry expansion. Growing patient preference towards robotic, laparoscopic, ureteroscopy, percutaneous and other minimally invasive procedures will further surge the demand for kidney stones management devices over the analysis timeframe.

Type segment of kidney stones management market is bifurcated into calcium oxalate, calcium phosphate, uric acid, struvite and cysteine stones. Uric acid segment accounted for more than USD 120 million in 2018 and will grow significantly over the coming years. High acidity in urine due to food uptake containing high purines and animal proteins such as poultry, fish, pork, eggs and beef leads to formation of uric acid in the urine. Settling of this uric acid alone or in combination with calcium triggers the risk of kidney stones. Moreover, people suffering from diabetes or obesity are susceptible to uric acid stones. Thus, changing dietary habitat and rising incidence of uric acid kidney stones will spur segment size in the foreseeable future.

Diagnostics segment is classified into abdominal X-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound, abdominal MRI and intravenous pyelography. Computed tomography segment accounted for significant revenue share and is anticipated to witness more than 4.5% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. CT scanners use computers and X-rays to create 3D pictures of ureters, bladders and kidneys that further assist surgeons in examining the stones. These detailed images derived using CT scanners enable healthcare professionals to determine accurate treatment for patients thereby offering better healthcare outcomes. Increasing adoption of CT scanners in kidney stones management will thus escalate segmental growth during the forecast period.

Kidney Stones Management Market Size By Type (Calcium Oxalate, Calcium Phosphate, Uric Acid, Struvite, Cysteine), By Diagnostics (Abdominal X-ray, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Abdominal MRI, Intravenous Pyelography), By Treatment (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy {ESWL}, Ureteroscopy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy {PCNL}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Price Trends, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Treatment segment is categorized into extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), ureteroscopy, percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) and others. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy segment accounted for around 55% revenue share in 2018 and is projected to witness significant growth during the analysis timeframe. ESWL is a minimally invasive technique that uses concentrated shock to distort stones into smaller pieces that can be easily passed through urine. ESWL is a safe technique that eliminates the need for anesthesia, hospitalization, incision or cut and is suitable for patients of all age groups. Aforementioned benefits offered by ESWL in kidney stones treatment will surge its adoption over the coming years.

Growing emphasis of manufacturers on developing innovative and effective solutions for kidney stones management will provide lucrative growth opportunities. Notable players operating in kidney stones management market include Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Allengers Medical Systems, C. R. Bard, Dornier MedTech, Elmed Medical Systems, Coloplast, Medispec and DirexGroup. These industry players adopt several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, geographical expansions and new product launches to sustain competition and grab more market share. For instance, in September 2018, Boston Scientific launched LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device, a new ureteroscopy device in Europe and the U.S. Innovative product launches in new geographies will help company to expand its territorial coverage and broaden existing customer base.

