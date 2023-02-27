Kidney Transplant Market Growth Accelerating due to the Rise in Renal Disorders. Deceased-donor kidney transplants are expected to give high growth at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2033. The increase in living donor transplant, evolution and progress in research related to transplant, growing transplant centres, and rise in multi-organ transplant

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global Kidney Transplant Market was around US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 9.1 Billion by 2033.

The global burden of chronic kidney diseases is increasing at a higher rate. One of just a few non-communicable diseases that has seen an increase in related deaths over the past two decades is chronic kidney disease, which has become one of the major causes of mortality worldwide. According to a study conducted by kidney international supplements in 2022, chronic kidney disease is a degenerative disorder that affects more than 10% of the global population, which accounts about more than 800 million people.

Dialysis can be interrupted if the kidneys recover if the patient is suffering from renal failure. Nonetheless, people with renal failure frequently require a kidney transplant. The later phase of chronic kidney disease is an end-stage kidney disease that necessarily requires transplantation. According to the United States Renal Data System 2020, almost 786,000 people have ESKD, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), with 71% receiving dialysis and 29% receiving a kidney transplant in 2020.

When compared to a lifetime on dialysis, a kidney transplant is frequently the therapy of choice for renal failure. When compared to dialysis, kidney transplantation is related to better life expectancy, this paves way for the growth of the kidney transplant market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Deceased-donor kidney transplant is the leading segment as transplant, and holds 74.7% market value share in 2022, owing to its easy availability than others.

Adult segment is set to lead in terms of the age group of the kidney transplant market with a projected market value share of 91.9% by 2033, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and end-stage renal among adults due to lifestyle changes.

By end users, hospitals held a share of around 54.8% in 2022; however, transplant centers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecasted years.

North America held a value share of around 69.7% in 2022, owing to the highest number of transplantation procedures conducted in the region.

“In view of the increasing demand for transplantation and the rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease, along with the growing demand for a better quality of life, the market for kidney transplantation is predicted to expand globally,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for kidney transplants represents a fragmented market. The kidney donation organization is focused on evolving the standard types of kidney transplants and introducing new technology and techniques that help patients receive transplants and recover in a faster and more effective way.

On 20 th September 2022, ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network came into a partnership this will give patients more convenient access to the most sophisticated levels of specialty treatment.

September 2022, ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network came into a partnership this will give patients more convenient access to the most sophisticated levels of specialty treatment. The Association for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD) established a pilot kidney exchange transplant programme between the United States and Italy on September 9, 2022. The agreement inked by the Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD) and Centro Nazionali Trapianti (CNT), the Italian organization in charge of all transplantation efforts, calls for the first exchange of living donor kidneys between Europe and the United States.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the kidney transplant market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017–2022 and projections for 2023–2033. The global kidney transplant market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the by transplant (deceased-donor kidney transplant and living-donor kidney transplant {direct donation kidney transplant, non-directed donation kidney transplant, and paired exchange kidney transplant}), by age group (adult and pediatric), by end-user (transplant centers, hospitals, and academic and research institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Kidney Transplant Market Industry Research

Transplant:

Deceased-Donor Kidney Transplant

Living-Donor Kidney Transplant Direct Donation Kidney Transplant Non-directed Donation Kidney Transplant Paired exchange Kidney Transplant



Age Group:

Adult

Pediatric

End User:

Transplant Centres

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

