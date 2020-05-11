Kids Can Save Lives by Getting Active at Home

Breaking News
Photo courtesy of UNICEF

MISSION, Kan., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) As millions of people across the globe social distance and self-quarantine to help prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, kids and families can help save lives by getting active at home.

With 55 million students in the United States affected by school closures, teachers, families and kids are incorporating options like UNICEF Kid Power into daily at-home schedules. A free program, the platform hosts a library of interactive dance, yoga and learning videos featuring WWE Superstars, DreamWorks characters and more. These 3-5 minute “brain breaks” help keep kids moving, provide lessons on global citizenship, encourage positive screen time, establish a sense of control and connectivity, and empower them with purpose.

As kids dance, move and learn, they unlock therapeutic food packets that get sent to severely malnourished children around the world. More than 900,000 kids across the U.S. have come together to save 100,000 lives. Through the program, kids also provide meals to their local food banks, give supplies for doctor visits and plant trees in their communities. The more active they are, the more lives they save. Families and teachers can get involved at unicefusa.org/KidPowerAtHome

Beyond this program, UNICEF USA is also providing practical guides and resources for families, including ways to keep kids safe from online harm, adjust to online learning and a quiz that unlocks $2 in funding while outlining how COVID-19 compares to past outbreaks.

Globally, the United Nations Children’s Fund is providing relief and support to vulnerable communities as they combat the ongoing pandemic. To date, the organization has reached more than 40 million health care and frontline workers with hospital equipment and personal protective equipment, as well as more than half a billion people with prevention, hygiene and informational messaging. As this crisis will have continuing effects on millions of people, UNICEF has appealed for $651 million to address the growing humanitarian needs and provide long-lasting response.

Adults and kids can combat the impact of coronavirus, one dollar or dance move at a time. Just $3.30 can provide 100 pairs of disposable gloves to health workers. To help fund relief programs, visit unicefusa.org/CoronavirusRelief

