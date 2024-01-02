Family announces death of campaigner known for her charisma, colourful attire and outspoken pursuit of social justice for childrenCamila Batmanghelidjh, who created the legendary Kids Company children’s charity and became one of the UK’s best known and most powerful campaigners for disadvantaged youngsters, has died aged 61.Batmanghelidjh – known for her charisma, colourful attire and outspoken pursuit of social justice for children – had been ill for many months, though she rallied in recent weeks. She died peacefully on New Year’s Day, having celebrating her birthday with family and friends. Continue reading…

