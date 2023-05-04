Kids furniture industry is expected to register 8.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to rise in dual-income parents has increased expenditure on children’s products.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Kids Furniture Market was estimated at USD 42.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $ 91.7 Billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

A growing number of parents are concerned about the growth and well-being of their kids. Parents are looking for furniture that is specifically made to fulfill their kid’s needs as they become more aware of how the environment affects their children’s physical and cognitive development. Children are more likely to keep excellent posture and avoid physical strain or injury when they are sitting on comfortable and age-appropriate furniture. Children are shielded from potential dangers when the furniture is made with extra safety features.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5564





Plastic furniture for kids attracting high demand

As per material, the kids furniture market share from plastics segment is predicted to record more than 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Plastic furniture is a practical choice for parents who need furniture that can be quickly moved because it is lightweight and portable. The popularity of plastic chairs and tables is fueled by the fact that they are stackable and simple to store when not in use. As kids grow older, they grow in height and weight, which demands new furniture almost every few years. To save money and not spend much on furniture, parents tend to buy plastic furniture compared to wooden ones as they are cheaper and the better option for growing kids.

Key reasons for kids furniture market growth:

Increased focused on their childrens development and well-being has surged the sales of compact, easy-to-move, and assemblable kids furniture

Increased the number of daycare and crèche facilities resulting in an increased demand for kids furniture

Rise in dual-income parents has increased expenditure on children’s products

Risk of SIDS to influence sales of cribs for kids

Based on product, kids furniture market share from the cradles and cribs segment is forecasted to cross USD 10.3 billion by 2032. Cradles and cribs are designed in a way to offer a secure and cozy sleeping environment to babies and young kids. The demand for these cribs is increasing over the years as they have safety measures like rails and solid support to prevent accidents. It also ensures that kids have a peaceful night’s sleep. Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) or accidental deaths are caused by suffocation or strangulation in babies while sleeping. According to the AAP data, nearly 3500 babies die each year due to SIDS, due to which pediatricians recommend using cribs for safe sleep.

Wide range of product availability across specialty stores

In terms of distribution channels, kids furniture market share from the specialty stores segments is expected to record more than 8.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Specialty shops frequently stock uncommon and niche goods that are unavailable at bigger outlets. This can apply to furniture that is customized and made by order or by hand. These stores also make furniture particularly to meet the needs of different age groups or developmental stages. These shops also have all the latest designs giving customers a larger variety to choose from.

Demand for aesthetic furniture across APAC

Asia Pacific kids furniture market size is anticipated to cross USD 20.5 billion by 2032. Asian parents are drawn to chic, contemporary furniture that is both aesthetically pleasing and useful. The region is renowned for its inventive and creative design, which is evident in its children’s furniture. As per estimates, in 2022, the birth rate in India was nearly 17.163 per 1000 people. With every new birth, the need for kids furniture in the region is expected to increase.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5564?gmpaycod=sugmp

Competitors prevailing in the global kids furniture industry

BABYLETTO, Casa Kids, Crate and Barrel, Sorelle Furniture, Boingg, KidKraft, Wayfair LLC, Circu Magical Furniture, Williams Sonoma Inc., Flexa, First Cry, and Blu Dot, are some of the key players in the global kids furniture market. Companies are using strategies like new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and more.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Kids furniture Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2018- 2032

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Kids furniture Market, By Material

5.1Key material trends

5.2 Wood

5.3 Plastic

5.4 Metal

5.5 Others

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com