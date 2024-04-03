Increasing Commitment of Parents to Sourcing Optimal Nutrition Supplements for Their Children across Major Regions, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global kids nutrition market has been projected to reach a valuation of US$ 55.1 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.

In most households, the pursuit of a healthy diet is paramount. Individuals are constantly on the lookout for the finest dietary supplements, understanding that a robust immune system is key to overall well-being. Recognizing the crucial role nutrition plays in bolstering immunity, parents prioritize instilling healthy eating habits from a young age.

In 2023, the World Economic Forum revealed that a staggering 65% of consumers are committed to making informed choices for a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

This mindset resonates deeply with parents who focus on sourcing the best nutrition supplements to support their children’s growth and development. With unwavering dedication, they prioritize their children’s daily dietary intake, ensuring a foundation of health and vitality for the future.

Key Segments of Kids Nutrition Market Research Report

By Distribution channel By Application By Region Online

Retail Sales Snacks

Infant Milk

Protein Drinks & Bars

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global kids nutrition market is projected to expand at 5.5% CAGR and reach US$ 94.5 billion by 2034-end.

The market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 39.4 billion and reach a size of US$ 94.5 billion by the end of 2034.

East Asia is estimated to hold a market share of 13% in 2024.

Leading market players include Abbott, My Lunch Buddy, Good Wolf, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Danone, Nestlé, Perrigo Company Plc, Arla Foods Amba, Yamo AG, Nutribed Foods, and Else Nutrition,.

Retail sales of kids’ nutrition products are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.

“Rising awareness among parents and caregivers about the significance of healthy eating habits is driving demand for kids’ nutrition products. These products help maintain health and prevent chronic diseases among children,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Top Key Players are

Abbott

My Lunch Buddy

Good Wolf

Mead Johnson & Company LLC

Danone

Nestle

Perrigo Company Plc

Arla Foods Amba

Yamo AG

Nutribed Foods

Else Nutrition

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 94.5 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures

Market Growth Strategies

Leading manufacturers of kids’ nutrition products are drastically modifying their product portfolios according to demographics and psychographic analysis. Key market players are adopting various strategies to stay competitive in the market such as mergers & acquisitions and technological advancements. These strategies help improve companies’ market position globally.

In 2021, Abbott invested US$ 45 million in research aimed at identifying and preventing malnutrition. Abbott aims to reduce the prevalence of malnutrition globally with the creation of the “Abbott Centre for Malnutrition Solutions.”

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the kids nutrition market, presenting historical market data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on distribution channel (online, retail sales) and application (snacks, infant milk, protein drinks & bars, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

