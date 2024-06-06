Kids Read Now CEO, Kristen Walter “I am honored to join the incredible team at Kids Read Now and to continue the mission of improving childhood literacy. Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure that every child has access to the books and resources they need to develop a lifelong love of reading.” — Kristen Walter

Dayton, OH, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kids Read Now, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to improving childhood literacy year-round and preventing the summer reading slide in K-5 students, is excited to announce several significant growth milestones, including the appointment of Kristen Walter as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past two years, Kids Read Now has experienced remarkable growth, with a 19% increase in revenue from $4.7 million in 2022 to $5.6 million in 2023. The organization also celebrated several other milestones, including reaching our 1 millionth child in the program. In 2023, we gifted more books than any other year and saw a substantial increase in net assets. These growth milestones further solidify Kids Read Now’s position as a driving force in promoting childhood literacy.

As Kids Read Now enters its next growth phase, the organization welcomes Kristen Walter as its new CEO. With a wealth of experience in education and a passion for creating partnerships that benefit all children, Kristen is poised to lead the organization to even greater heights.

“I am honored to join the incredible team at Kids Read Now and to continue the mission of improving childhood literacy,” said Kristen Walter. “Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure that every child has access to the books and resources they need to develop a lifelong love of reading.”

Kristen’s impressive career in education spans two decades, with notable positions such as Director of US Programs for Worldreader, Director of Education for Reading In Motion, and Teaching and Learning Manager for Crayola. Her expertise in access to bilingual materials, family literacy development, and play-based learning has been showcased through various podcasts and presentations.

As Kids Read Now celebrates these milestones and welcomes new leadership, the organization also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Leib Lurie, the founder and former CEO. Leib’s vision and dedication have been instrumental in the organization’s success, and he will continue to provide guidance as the board chair.

“My wife Barb and I are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as co-founders at Kids Read Now and we are confident that Kristen will lead the organization to even greater success,” said Leib Lurie. “I look forward to supporting her and the team as we continue to positively impact the lives of children through the power of reading.”

Kids Read Now remains committed to its mission of improving childhood literacy all year long by providing K-5 students with popular books they choose to read, delivered home and coupled with text-based reading activities and other parental engagement tools.

For more information about our program, partnership opportunities, or supporting the mission through donation, please visit us at www.kidsreadnow.org.

