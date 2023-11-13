Rise in disposable income, growth in urban population, and increase in emphasis on early childhood development are also likely to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global kids’ storage furniture market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 13.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for kids’ storage furniture is expected to close at US$ 9.2 billion.

A growing global population of children directly increases the demand for kid’s furniture, including storage solutions. As birth rates rise in certain regions, so does the need for children’s furniture.

Download Sample of this Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85420

Urbanization is leading to smaller living spaces, prompting the need for efficient and space-saving furniture solutions. Kid’s storage furniture that is compact, multifunctional, and designed to maximize space utilization becomes more popular in urban areas.

With increasing disposable incomes, parents are more willing to invest in quality furniture for their children, including storage solutions. The willingness to spend on aesthetically pleasing and durable furniture contributes to the growth of the market.

Parents are becoming more design-conscious and are increasingly aware of interior design trends. This awareness drives the demand for aesthetically pleasing and stylish kid’s storage furniture that complements the overall design of the home.

The rise of e-commerce platforms makes it easier for parents to explore and purchase a wide variety of kid’s storage furniture options online. The convenience of online shopping contributes to the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is highly competitive, with several prominent companies. Key players are adopting innovative strategies to strengthen their market position.

Ashley Furniture Industries

Casa Kids

Circu Magical Furniture

Crate and Barrel

Graco

IKEA

Million Dollar Baby Co.

Sorelle Furniture

Summer Infant Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the kid’s storage furniture market was valued at US$ 8.7 billion

Based on product type, wardrobes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By age, 5 to 6-year segment to account for high revenue in the market

Kids’ Storage Furniture Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Evolving parenting styles prioritizing creating a nurturing and organized environment for children contribute to the demand for functional and aesthetically pleasing storage solutions.

Continuous innovations in the design and materials used for kid’s storage furniture, such as incorporating smart storage solutions or using durable and child-friendly materials, contribute to market growth.

Have Any Query? Ask our Experts@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=85420

Kids’ Storage Furniture Market – Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global landscape from 2023 to 2031. More than half of all births worldwide are recorded in the region, with 25 million births in India and 16 million births in China alone, every year. Thus, increase in number of childbirths and rise in disposable income are driving market dynamics in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace in the near future. Presence of major manufacturers and surge in investment in R&D of new products are boosting market revenue in the region. High level of disposable income, a focus on home aesthetics and organization, and a preference for durable and quality furniture drive the market demand in the region. The market may also see trends related to eco-friendly and sustainable products.

Key Developments in the Kids’ Storage Furniture Market

KEA is a globally recognized furniture retailer known for its affordable and stylish furniture, including items designed for children. They often emphasize functionality and space-saving solutions in their kids’ furniture range.

Ashley Furniture is a prominent player in the furniture industry. They offer a diverse range of furniture, including children’s furniture, with an emphasis on design and durability.

Rooms To Go is a large furniture retailer in the United States, offering a variety of furniture options, including kids’ furniture. They often provide complete bedroom sets for children with coordinating storage solutions.

Kids’ Storage Furniture Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Chest of Drawers

Wardrobes

Others (Cabinets, Shelves, etc.)

Age

0-4 Years

5-8 Years

9-12 Years

Above 12 Years

Material

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Others (Rattan, Composites, Fiberglass, etc.)

Price

Low (Below US$ 100)

Medium (US$ 100-US$ 250)

High (Above US$ 250)

End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of the Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85420<ype=S

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Beauty Devices Market – The global beauty devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031.

Electric Bug Zapper Market – The Global Electric Bug Zapper Market was valued at US$ 71.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com