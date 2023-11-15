Clamour Influencer Choice 2023 Favorite 6 of 21 Winners are KidStuff PR Clients

Thousand Oaks, CA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Out of thousands of entries, the nation’s leading digital influencers picked just 21 toys and games for the Clamour Best of Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice List. Six of those novel winners were KidStuff Public Relations’ clients who made quite the impression in New York City during last month’s International Toy Fair.

Applause goes to:

Fireside Games for Here, Kitty, Kitty

Future Fans for Future Fans Football

Moonlite for Moonlite Story Collections

Open and Clothing for Disney Plush Doll 6-Piece Set “We Hold Hands”

Storypod

Toyish Labs for Clixo Rainbow Pack

“Having just one client win a spot on the Clamour Influencer Choice Favorite list is invaluable,” admits Lisa Orman, President of KidStuff Public Relations, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024. “But having a half -dozen of my clients wow the top-tier toy and family content creators is the best Christmas gift I could imagine!”

To be considered in the top-tier of influencers translates to at least one million monthly views on their primary platforms and a social reach exceeding half a million. These toy influencers rigorously review product details, images, and, where possible, physical samples before casting their votes.

“The ‘Best of Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice List’ is a valuable resource for families seeking the perfect holiday gifts that are not only entertaining but also foster creativity and skill development,” said Victoria Fener, COO of Clamour. “We are proud to collaborate with influential digital creators who have a finger on the pulse of the toy industry, bringing you the most innovative and exciting toys and games for the holiday season.”

So Much Winning!

The Clamour awards are just some of a shelf full of trophies that KidStuff PR clients have earned recently. As Orman explains, “our long tradition of promoting entrepreneurial companies continually produce the best of the best—innovation, creativity and education abound!”

For parents and grandparents looking to gift wrap something magical that will be appreciated into the new year, look for these awards won by KidStuff PR client toy and game makers:

Academics’ Choice Brain Toy

Baby Maternity Award

Creative Child Award

Father Geek Approved

Good Housekeeping Best Toys Awards

Hot Diggity Awards

Mom’s Choice Awards

NAPPA Awards

PAL Awards

Parents.com Best Toys Awards

The National Parenting Center

Toy Insider Spring/Summer and Top Holiday

Woman’s Day Best Toys For 2-Year-olds

About Clamour

Clamour is a trusted influencer marketing resource for elite brands and the video influencer community. Since its inception in 2016, Clamour has revolutionized experiential marketing in the toy industry with events like the Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry thought leaders, and toy brands. With a combined reach of over 7 billion and content generating more than 500 million earned views annually, Clamour has a profound impact on the toy industry. Past toy sponsors include renowned brands such as Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, and many more.

About KidStuff Public Relations

KidStuff PR is a mid-size public relations agency specializing in children’s products and toys. Based in Los Angeles, CA, it was established in 1994 as the agency of record for Zany Brainy toy stores. Since that time, the agency’s founder and president, Lisa Orman, along with a talented team of writers and social media experts, have been helping companies ranging from small start-up toy companies to medium and larger-sized manufacturers spread the word about their products.

One of a very small number of public relations agencies focusing only on children’s products and toys, KidStuff PR offers a unique and targeted approach to public relations. The agency’s specialization has led to close relationships not only with key media influencers, but also in the toy industry community—exemplified by the agency’s past public relations projects for the Toy Industry Association (TIA) and the American Specialty Toy Retailers Association (ASTRA).

Attachment

Clamour Influencer Choice 2023 Favorite

CONTACT: Lisa Orman KidStuff Public Relations 6085751323 lisa@kidstuffpr.com