Breaking News
Home / Top News / Killam Apartment REIT Announces October 2017 Distribution

Killam Apartment REIT Announces October 2017 Distribution

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its October 2017 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.05167 per unit will be paid on November 15, 2017, to unitholders of record on October 31, 2017.

Killam Apartment REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”). Eligible unitholders may reinvest their cash distributions, on each distribution payment date, in additional units. Participating unitholders will receive an additional distribution of units representing 3% of the amount of the distribution reinvested pursuant to the DRIP.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada’s largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $2.1 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam’s strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Robert Jenkins, CPA, CA
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(902) 453-7668  

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.  

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.