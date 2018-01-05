Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2017 Results and Webcast

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at 11:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam’s website at the following link http://www.killamreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available for 90 days after the webcast at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-866-521-4909, passcode 2266557

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-647-427-2311, passcode 2266557

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada’s largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $2.2 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam’s strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

