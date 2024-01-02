Former county clerk had disputed lawyers’ fees for Kentucky couple who won $100,000 damagesKim Davis, the former county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses in Kentucky to same-sex couples, must pay a total of $260,104 in fees and expenses to attorneys who represented one couple, according to a federal judge’s ruling.That is in addition to $100,000 in damages a jury said the former Rowan county clerk should pay the couple who sued. Continue reading…

