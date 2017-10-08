SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his nuclear weapons are a “powerful deterrent” which guarantee North Korea’s sovereignty, state media reported on Sunday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said “only one thing will work” in dealing with the isolated country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hurricane Nate floods streets as it slams U.S. Gulf Coast - October 8, 2017
- Kim Jong Un praises nuclear program, promotes sister to center of power - October 8, 2017
- Hurricane Nate makes landfall at U.S. Gulf Coast - October 7, 2017