Philadelphia, PA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy is delighted to announce that Kim “KC” Campbell, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, fighter pilot, senior military leader, and best-selling author, is a keynote speaker at this year’s annual conference.

Campbell is the author of “Flying in the Face of Fear: A Fighter Pilot’s Lessons on Leading with Courage” (Wiley, 2023). She joined the Civil Air Patrol as a cadet at 13 and made her first solo flight in a civilian aircraft over San Jose at 17. During a mission over Baghdad in 2003, her jet was hit and suffered heavy anti-aircraft artillery damage. To return to base, Campbell flew the damaged jet in manual mode for over an hour and is one of the few pilots to ever successfully land the A-10 in manual mode. She did all this while managing the fear of potentially having to eject over Baghdad.

“As a trailblazing female colonel in the U.S. Air Force, a best-selling author, and seasoned speaker, KC is a stellar addition to our growing list of amazing keynote speakers,” says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF’s founder and CEO. “We are very excited to partner with our long-time benefactor, Merck, to bring KC’s words of wisdom, leadership, strength, and power to the EWF Sisterhood this November!”

Campbell’s keynote is proudly sponsored by Merck, who is celebrating 15 years as a Corporate Benefactor partner of the EWF in our shared mission to build women leaders in cyber, riskc and privacy. This keynote will take place on Nov. 8 in San Antonio, Texas.

The EWF’s Annual Conference will be held Nov. 7-9 in San Antonio, Texas. Register online at the EWF website. The early bird rate is available through Aug. 1. Please stay tuned for more information on the EWF’s speaker lineup!

About the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy

Founded in 2002, the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include a Leadership Academy, Annual Conference, Forums for C-Suite, Women of Influence, BISOs, Women Leaders in the Cloud, and Emerging and Ascending Leaders, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit www.ewf-usa.com.

CONTACT: Emma Ramos Executive Women's Forum emma@ewf-usa.com