Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after the closing of the market.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

The telephone number to access the conference call is 800-992-4934 or internationally at 937-502-2251.  Please reference conference ID 5496371.  The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world.  From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries.  Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior.  Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone 812.634.4000
E-mail: [email protected]

