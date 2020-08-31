Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kimball Electronics names Douglas Hass as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

Kimball Electronics names Douglas Hass as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

JASPER, Ind., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) announced today the hiring of Douglas A. Hass as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary.

Mr. Hass was previously General Counsel and Secretary of Lifeway Foods, Inc., the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome.

Mr. Hass has broad legal experience, not only in the corporate world, but in private and public legal practice, including a federal district court judicial clerkship.  Prior to attending law school, Mr. Hass spent approximately a decade in the technology industry.  He is a graduate of the University of Phoenix with a degree in Computer Science/Business and of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

“Over his career, Doug has demonstrated his leadership skills in both law and business.  With our significant growth since becoming a stand-alone public company in 2014, it is the right time to add Doug’s talents to our company, especially as we continue our growth as a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider,” says John Kahle, Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary.  “Doug will enhance our executive leadership bench strength, and we welcome him to the Kimball Electronics family.”

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world.  From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries.  Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior.  Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone: 812.634.4000
E-mail: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.