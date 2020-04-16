Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

JASPER, Ind., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, May 05, 2020, after the close of the market.  

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review its financial performance.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-602-5643 or internationally at 574-990-3014.  The passcode to access the call is “Kimball.” The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward, and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2019, the company generated $768 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com

Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen [email protected]
Eric Prouty [email protected]

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Telephone 812.482.1600

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.