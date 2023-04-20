JASPER, Ind., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the close of the market. In light of the pending acquisition by HNI Corporation, and as is customary during such transactions, Kimball International, Inc. will not host an earnings conference call for its third quarter 2023 results.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

