JASPER, Ind., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today announced that its shareholders approved the adoption of the merger agreement with HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI). The transaction is expected to close on June 1, 2023.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality segments. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin. Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana. More information can be found on the Company’s website at www.kimballinternational.com.

