Global Supply Chain Leaders to Present at FourKites Visibility 2023 Supply chain execs, representing half of the Fortune 500, will convene at the world’s most influential supply chain symposium to connect, learn and grow through real-time visibility

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced that more than 700 supply chain leaders will come together at Visibility 2023 on September 6 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. FourKites’ annual event, now in its sixth year, assembles a critical mass of shippers, carriers, logistics providers and brokers who are at the vanguard of supply chain transformation.

This year’s event is held against a backdrop of accelerating innovation, and an industry-wide focus on enhancing real-time supply chain execution capabilities, with investments in the latter projected to increase fivefold in the next three to five years1. Visibility 2023 is highly curated to give attendees the opportunity to connect, learn and innovate so that they can harness the full power of the FourKites network with downstream customers and upstream suppliers.

Attendees will hear from supply chain executives representing some of the world’s biggest brands, including Kimberly-Clark, Niagara Bottling, Zebra Technologies, Bayer, Cardinal Health, Daimler, Armada, P&G, MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY CO., LTD, and Boston Consulting Group, among others. In a series of candid and practical sessions, senior executives will share strategies, best practices and lessons learned from implementing real-time supply chain visibility across their organizations and ecosystems. Sessions will cover topics such as driving growth and resilience when budgets are tight; trends and implications in big data and AI; moving beyond track and trace; optimizing e-commerce solutions; IoT sensor implementations; and maximizing the impact of supply chain data.

FourKites Chief Product Officer Priya Rajagopalan will deliver FourKites’ Product Vision & Roadmap keynote, where she will unveil several major innovations that will shape the future of the industry. And in FourKites’ ongoing commitment to customer-driven innovation, FourKites customers will once again vote for the features they want added to the FourKites roadmap in the coming year. To date, FourKites customer programs, including the Innovation Partner program and the IdeaExchange have generated more than 200 new platform capabilities.

“The time is ripe for the supply chain industry to take ‘connections’ to the next level, which is why I am so excited to once again host an incredible supply chain brain trust at Visibility 2023 in Chicago,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Massive data sets, machine learning and AI will redefine the future of supply chains. To take full advantage of that, the industry needs great connectivity between systems, and across upstream and downstream partners. FourKites’ Visibility event is an unparalleled opportunity to bring together suppliers, carriers, teams and data to forge these truly connected, dynamic networks.”

In addition to thought leadership sessions from industry executives, FourKites “super users” will join several deep-dive sessions with FourKites experts and experienced customers — including Kimberly-Clark, Dollar Tree and Eastman — who will offer advanced lessons and tactical playbooks for getting the most out of the FourKites platform in a variety of real-world use cases.

Lastly, FourKites will announce the winners of its annual awards. The Golden Kite Awards recognize companies that are leveraging real-time visibility to achieve standout results in five categories: Improved Customer Experience, End-to-End Optimization, Supply Chain Agility, Connected Supply Chain and Green Earth. Past winners have included Bayer, Kimberly-Clark, Land O’Lakes, Food In Transit/Arrowstream, Cardinal Health, T-Mobile, Canfor, Kraft Heinz, Serta Simmons Bedding, PetSmart and Armada. The company’s new High Flyer Award recognizes individuals who promote excellence, best practices and innovation as champions of visibility within their organization; and new partner awards recognize the Innovation Partner of the Year and the Go-to-Market Partner of the Year.

Visibility 2023 will kick off on September 6 with a networking happy hour welcoming all participants and will conclude on September 7 with a reception at Navy Pier. This year’s sponsors include SAP, OneRail, Justransform, Zebra Technologies, Manhattan Associates, SMC3, Relex, AutoScheduler, Kinaxis, SPS Commerce, AWS and Pando. Visit the Visibility 2023 website to register.

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com / .

