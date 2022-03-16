Kimberly Fletcher Joins Risk Strategies as Senior Director, Benefits & Retirement

Breaking News
BOSTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Kimberly Fletcher has joined as the Senior Director, Benefits & Retirement. In this new role, Fletcher will lead the Health & Welfare strategy, Retirement Plan management and Wellness Engagement for the Risk Strategies employee base.

“We are so pleased to welcome Kimberly to Risk Strategies,” said John Mina, CEO of Risk Strategies. “Our continued journey of being a top destination for employees and a Best Place to Work requires that we constantly evolve and expand our support and impact on employees. Kimberly will be a key contributor to our employee engagement and total rewards strategy.”

Fletcher has a diverse background and extensive experience with strategic global benefits having served diverse client groups. She comes to Risk Strategies from NASDAQ where she held the role of Assistant Vice President of Global Benefits. Prior to that role, Fletcher worked in benefits for AppNexus, The Boston Consulting Group and Macquarie Holdings, Inc., all based in New York.

“Risk Strategies’ vision to be a destination workplace is in full swing, already attracting and retaining top talent. I am excited to be a part of a growing company whose culture and leadership is committed to its employees and has been named a Best Place to Work for the last four years,” said Fletcher.

In addition to her professional experience, Fletcher holds a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communications from Fairfield University.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

Media Contact
Mike Moses
Senior Account Executive
rsc@matternow.com
617-775-9150

