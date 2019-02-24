Kim’s peace train offers luxury en route to summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s trip to Vietnam for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was shrouded in mystery until a green train with yellow horizontal stripes was spotted crossing the Yalu river into China on Saturday evening.
