Kinepolis Group: Update regarding the share buyback program (19 March 2018)

Regulatory release

19 March 2018, 6 p.m.

Kinepolis Group NV informs that within the framework of the share buyback program, as announced per 22 December 2017, with a maximum of 360,000 shares, the following transactions took place in the period from 12 March 2018 till 16 March 2018 included, on the stock exchange market NYSE Euronext Brussels and this in accordance with the mandate given by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 11 May 2016 :

Date Number of shares Av. Price Lowest price Highest price Total Monday 12/03/2018 1,300 € 57.28 € 57.20 € 57.90 € 74,465.04 Tuesday 13/03/2018 2,200 € 58.58 € 57.90 € 58.70 € 128,885.68 Wednesday 14/03/2018 2,800 € 58.43 € 58.20 € 58.70 € 163,610.72 Thursday 15/03/2018 5,650 € 57.26 € 56.50 € 58.10 € 323,512.22 Friday 16/03/2018 6,000 € 56.20 € 55.70 € 57.20 € 337,224.00 Total week 17,950 € 1,027,697.66

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts to 299,753 on the date of 16 March 2018.

Within this program, 192,593 shares remain to be bought back.

This information is also available on the website: http://investors.kinepolis.com

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels