SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spaceback, a leading platform for transforming social media content into high-performing Social Display and Social CTV creatives, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Kinesso Netherlands, a global marketing technology company. Together, they have achieved remarkable campaign results across various verticals, showcasing the power of innovative Social Display creatives.

Since the inception of their partnership, Kinesso has leveraged Spaceback’s unique capabilities to create captivating display banners that stand out in today’s competitive digital landscape. Through this collaboration, Kinesso has experienced unprecedented ease and speed in generating authentic, high-performing display ads, with excellent support from the Spaceback team every step of the way.

“Our collaboration with Spaceback has been instrumental in driving outstanding campaign results for our clients across diverse verticals,” said Sander Kraan, Head of Addressable Advertising at Kinesso. “The ability to seamlessly convert social media content into engaging display ads has not only streamlined our creative process but has also significantly enhanced campaign performance.”

Spaceback’s innovative technology enables Kinesso to utilize a variety of creative formats deriving from social media, including static, video, story, and carousel posts, catering to the unique needs of each campaign. This versatility has empowered Kinesso to deliver dynamic and impactful advertising experiences to its clients, resulting in heightened engagement and conversion rates.

“We are thrilled to see the continued success of our collaboration with Kinesso,” remarked Nick Kalse, Regional Director, Benelux and Nordics at Spaceback. “Our platform’s ability to authentically transform social media content into high-performing display ads aligns perfectly with Kinesso’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional results for their clients.”

The seamless integration of Spaceback’s Social Display creative units into Kinesso’s campaigns underscores the importance of innovative technology in today’s advertising landscape. Especially given the cookie depreciation topic, the importance of creatives continues to rise.

