Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kinestral Technologies Named to JMP Securities’ Efficient Fifty List

Kinestral Technologies Named to JMP Securities’ Efficient Fifty List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Smart glass technology company chosen for the innovative efficiency its products deliver to the commercial building sector

HAYWARD, Calif, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinestral Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator of smart glass technologies, today announced that it was included on JMP Securities’ Efficient Fifty. The list highlights the top 50 privately-held companies that are driving innovation and efficiency across the energy and industrial sectors.

JMP named Kinestral in the Industrial Efficiency category, citing its “belief that there are huge opportunities for further efficiency gains in commercial buildings.”

“With the right smart glass, a building can reduce its energy consumption by as much as 20%, while creating a healthier, more comfortable environment for the people inside,” said Paul Nagel, Kinestral’s chief product development officer. “Making JMP’s Efficient Fifty list is recognition that technologies like ours are the future of windows.”

Kinestral’s flagship product, Halio® smart-tinting glass, began shipping in 2018. Sold exclusively through Halio North America and Halio International, joint venture companies Kinestral formed with AGC, Inc., the product is now installed in 14 countries.

More information is available at www.kinestral.com.

CONTACT: Myrna Nickelsen
Kinestral Technologies, Inc.
650-243-9804
[email protected]

Kim Hughes
(415) 516-6187
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.