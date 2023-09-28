SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences in October 2023.
JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit
Format: Investor meetings
Location: Miami, FL
Date: October 9-11, 2023
BIO Investor Forum
Format: Corporate presentation and investor meetings
Location: San Francisco, CA
Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Time: 1:15-2:00 P.M. Pacific Time
OPAL Group Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum West 2023
Format: Corporate presentation and investor meetings
Location: Napa, CA
Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
Time: 10:50-11:10 P.M. Pacific Time
About Kineta
Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Kineta, Inc.:
Jacques Bouchy
EVP Investor Relations & Business Development
+1 206-378-0400
jbouchy@kineta.us
Investor Relations:
John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com
Source: Kineta, Inc.
