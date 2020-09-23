Breaking News
KINETIC to Discuss Building a Data-Driven Safety Culture at FreightWaves Online Summit

Panel to focus on how reducing injuries, improving workplace design and identifying areas of risk within the facility has resulted in a safer work environment at PepsiCo

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KINETIC, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce, announced today that co-founder and CEO, Haytham Elhawary will participate in a panel discussion on PepsiCo’s data-driven safety culture as part of the online FreightWaves Future of Logistics Real Estate Summit. Elhawary will join co-panelist Cormac Gilligan, Global Vice President of Environment, Health & Safety at PepsiCo, in a free, online session about PepsiCo’s digitization strategy as it relates to worker safety and health, and how Kinetic has played a key role in that process.

Event: FreightWaves Future of Logistics Real Estate Summit
Date: September 29, 2020
Time:  1:35 pm* EST (*subject to change; please check agenda)
Panel: Frontline Safety: Digitization and Automation
Dial In: https://live.freightwaves.com/the-future-of-logistics-real-estate
*Registration is required and is free.

“Our customers care deeply about their safety culture,” said KINETIC co-founder and CEO, Haytham Elhawary. “They see the deployment of the KINETIC Reflex as a way to extend that culture and to invest in the safety of their workers.”

The KINETIC Reflex is a discrete smart wearable that is worn on belts or waistbands of industrial workers. It automatically detects unsafe work postures and provides users with real-time feedback to reduce injuries and create better work habits. The technology was recently updated with proximity alert features to enable workers to practice proper social distancing and to help keep them safe during this pandemic. With this feature, workers are notified of potential risk via a gentle vibration if they are too close to one another. Additionally, KINETIC features a software analytics platform that enables management to seamlessly conduct contact tracing and produce detailed reports on each interaction. If a worker tests positive for the virus, management can protect their workforce by exporting a list of everyone who could have potentially been exposed, as well as the duration of the contact.

The KINETIC Reflex has been worn by tens of thousands of workers in hundreds of facilities all around the world in a variety of industries. It has reduced injury rates by 56% while simultaneously increasing team productivity rates by 5%.

Hosted by FreightWaves, the leading go-to source for information about the freight markets, the Freightwaves Future of Logistics Real Estate Summit is a virtual event that features supply chain experts talking about automation, warehousing, labor solutions, and advanced strategies for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. The event is co-sponsored by Prologis, the global leader in logistics real estate.

To learn more about KINETIC or to deploy the Reflex in your facility, please visit wearkinetic.com.

About KINETIC

KINETIC provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries and protects workers from COVID-19. To date, tens of thousands of workers have worn KINETIC’s Reflex product at hundreds of facilities around the world, with a 56% reduction in injury rates. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including 6 of the Fortune 50. KINETIC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/.

Media Contact
Joan Geoghegan
Cavalier Communications
978-371-3921
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
