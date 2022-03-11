Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kinetik Announces Closing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Kinetik Announces Closing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

MIDLAND, Texas and HOUSTON, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTK) (“Kinetik” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of the upsized underwritten secondary offering of 4,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Offering”) by Apache Midstream LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), a subsidiary of Apache Corporation, at a price of $58.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase 521,739 additional shares of Kinetik’s Class A common stock. Kinetik did not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the Offering. Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Capital One Securities, MUFG and Scotiabank acted as co-managers for the Offering.

The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement. When available, a copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectuses may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Midland, Texas and has a significant presence in Houston, Texas. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “seeks,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “should,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future plans, expectations, and objectives for the Company’s operations, including statements about strategy, synergies, and future operations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement relating to the Offering for a discussion of risk factors related to Kinetik. Also see Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in Altus Midstream Company’s 2021 Annual Report (predecessor to Kinetik) for a discussion of risk factors related to the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts
 
Kinetik Media: (713) 487-4838 Jim Schwartz
Kinetik Investors: (713) 487-4832 Maddie Wagner
Websites: www.kinetik.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.