King Salman discusses with Iraqi president need to de-escalate regional tensions

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman rang Iraqi President Berham Saleh on Saturday to discuss the importance of de-escalating regional tensions, the Saudi news agency reported, after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. air strike.
