King & Spalding Adds FBI Senior Counselor Sumon Dantiki as a Partner

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King & Spalding announced that Sumon Dantiki, Senior Counselor to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), joins the firm as a partner in the Special Matters and Government Investigations team in Washington, D.C.

In his role at the FBI, Dantiki spearheaded legal advice to the agency’s senior leadership regarding national security issues, including cybersecurity, data breaches, security and privacy, and transformational technologies, such as cryptocurrencies and facial recognition.

“National and cyber security matters are some of the most complex and sensitive challenges facing organizations in the modern digital era and Sumon has the unique experience and skills to provide invaluable guidance in these critical areas,” said Wick Sollers, head of the firm’s Government Matters practice group. “His background as a prosecutor, counselor, investigator, policy analyst and crisis manager will be a great asset to many of our practices, including Data Privacy & Security, Special Matters and Government Investigations, and International Trade.”

Prior to joining the FBI, Dantiki worked as a federal prosecutor in both the Criminal Division of the DOJ and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, in private practice, and completed two elite judicial clerkships, first with the Southern District of New York and then with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Dantiki received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, with High Distinction, was a Fulbright Scholar and earned his J.D. from Yale Law School.

“We have a long and proud history of our lawyers serving the public interest, including current FBI Director Chris Wray and his former chief of staff, Zack Harmon, who worked closely with Sumon at the FBI,” said Mark Jensen, Managing Partner of King & Spalding’s Washington, D.C. office. “Sumon’s national security credentials are impeccable, and along with Zack’s deep expertise, as a pair they offer companies, financial firms and research laboratories extraordinary insight into how to protect their data and technologies from global cyber security threats.”

Dantiki is the tenth lateral partner to join the firm’s Washington, D.C. office in 2019 so far, following on from Edward Holzwanger (Labor and Employment), Zack Harmon (Special Matters), Alicia O’Brien (Government Matters), Stephen Vaughn (International Trade), Stephen Baskin (Intellectual Property), Dara Kurlancheek (Intellectual Property), Joel McElvain (Healthcare), Alan Noskow (Corporate) and Chris Campbell (Intellectual Property).

“King & Spalding is a perfect platform for me, with a strong line-up of excellent lawyers who can assist clients on the full range of economic risks that could impact their most important business interests, domestic and foreign,” Dantiki added. “I am extremely excited to be joining such a distinguished team and look forward to helping further develop their cutting-edge national security and global cybersecurity counseling practice.”

