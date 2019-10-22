King & Spalding Continues the Growth of its Corporate Practice with the Addition of a New Team of Partners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King & Spalding today announced that Lawrence Yanowitch, Thomas Knox, Charles Katz, and Jeremy Schropp have joined the firm as partners in its Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group. The team focuses on mergers & acquisitions, emerging companies and venture capital and technology and outsourcing transactions, for a wide range of technology and aerospace, defense government services (ADG) companies and investors. The new team will continue to be based in Northern Virginia and will work closely with colleagues in the Washington, D.C. metro area, New York, California and Atlanta.

“Larry, Tom, Charlie and Jeremy have one of the leading technology and ADG corporate practices on the East Coast,” said Robert D. Hays, Jr., chairman of King & Spalding. “The arrival of this team continues the momentum we have built in the D.C. area especially in the national security arena and further demonstrates the firm’s commitment to expand our corporate practice.”

“Our focus as a firm and a practice group has been to continue to grow our corporate and technology practices, especially for private equity and public company M&A transactions,” said Todd Holleman, head of the firm’s CFI practice group based in New York City. “We expect the team to make a seamless transition to King & Spalding because they not only bring those capabilities but also have a client-centric, collaborative practice philosophy, which is a core value of our firm.”

“King & Spalding’s strategy, platform and growth trajectory of its corporate practice are what drew our team to the firm,” Yanowitch said. Knox added, “We look forward to working closely with our new colleagues, who have stellar reputations across a wide range of practices and industries.”

The partners are joining King & Spalding from Morrison & Foerster.

Lawrence Yanowitch

Yanowitch, the former Co-Chair of Morrison & Foerster’s Global M&A group for over a decade, represents public and private emerging companies, investment banks and institutional investors in structuring and negotiating M&A transactions, including tax-free reorganizations, stock purchases, negotiated and unsolicited tender offers, leveraged buyouts and joint ventures. Yanowitch serves as outside general counsel for a number of emerging technology companies. He was named 2019 “Lawyer of the Year” for Corporate Law, Washington, D.C. by Best Lawyers in America and is ranked as a Band 1 Leading Individual by Chambers & Partners. Yanowitch received his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and his JD from Georgetown University Law Center.

Thomas Knox

Knox, former Co-Chair of Morrison & Foerster’s Corporate department, advises clients on corporate, financing, technology and outsourcing matters, serving as a strategic advisor to companies in the technology, life sciences, transportation, manufacturing and government services sectors and to investors in such companies. He advises on a wide range of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity deals, venture capital and venture debt financings, and corporate restructurings and is a prominent technology transaction and outsourcing lawyer. He is ranked as a Band 1 Leading Individual by Chambers & Partners. Knox received his bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and his JD from the University of Michigan Law School.

Charles Katz

Katz, who is the former managing partner of Morrison & Foerster’s McLean, Va., office, represents bidders, targets, private equity groups, management teams, public and private companies, private investors and investment banks on M&A and venture capital transactions, divestitures, recapitalizations and restructurings, debt and equity financings and securities offerings, leveraged and management buyouts, joint ventures and strategic investments. He received his undergraduate degree from Lafayette College, his JD from Washington and Lee University School of Law and his LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Jeremy Schropp

Schropp’s practice focuses on representing technology and emerging growth companies in the government contracting, defense, cybersecurity, data analytics, clean technology, education, software and communications sectors. Schropp has advised clients on private equity, venture capital and debt financings, as well as on governance matters, public disclosure and periodic reporting requirements, fiduciary duties, commercial transactions, credit facilities, compensation arrangements and entity formation. Schropp received his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his JD from Georgetown University Law Center.

“Our CFI practice group is driving growth in key markets by adding corporate lawyers whose practices are synergistic with the regulatory, national security, high-stakes litigation and investigations practices in our D.C. office,” said Mark Jensen, managing partner of the D.C. office. “This team has impeccable credentials in the technology and defense sectors, and a more general, equally impressive and market-leading corporate presence throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. They are also great people, and their cohesiveness and team-first approach to serving clients is a perfect match with our firm’s culture.”

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .