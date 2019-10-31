King & Spalding Lands Pharma and Life Sciences Trial Partner Adam Spicer

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King & Spalding has recruited Adam Spicer, a trial lawyer who focuses on complex pharmaceutical and life sciences matters, as a partner in the firm’s Trial & Global Disputes practice group in Atlanta.

Spicer has extensive trial experience with high-exposure cases involving complex scientific, medical and regulatory issues. His practice focuses on representing pharmaceutical, medical device, agricultural and chemical manufacturers in mass tort and individual cases.

“Adam has an incredibly strong background in pharma and medical device product liability litigation, which makes him an important strategic addition to our team,” said Andy Bayman, head of the firm’s Trial & Global Disputes practice. “He is an impressive trial lawyer who has tried and won some very challenging, high stakes cases in difficult jurisdictions. He adds depth to our already deep trial bench.”

Spicer was most recently a partner at Butler Snow. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and obtained his J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law. Prior to law school, Spicer served in the U.S. Navy from 1998-2002. He received Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Navy Letter of Commendation, and Navy Sea Service Awards.

“Adam slots in perfectly to a number of our litigation sweet spots so he will be able to work across some of our key areas, such as pharmaceutical and medical device as well as toxic & environmental tort and life sciences and healthcare,” added Josh Kamin, head of the firm’s Atlanta office. “Building additional depth in this area in our Atlanta office is a key priority so we are pleased to have him join the firm.”

“Having worked alongside numerous King & Spalding trial lawyers on multiple matters for nearly a decade, I know this will be a seamless transition for me, but more importantly, for our clients,” said Spicer. “King & Spalding’s national platform, the depth of its trial practice, and number of shared clients make the firm the right place for me at this stage of my career.”

