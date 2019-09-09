Breaking News
King & Spalding's New York Office Adds Corporate Partner Jonathan Arkins

King & Spalding today announced that Jonathan Arkins has joined as a partner in the firm’s Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group in its New York office.

King & Spalding today announced that Jonathan Arkins has joined as a partner in the firm’s Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group in its New York office.

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King & Spalding today announced that Jonathan Arkins has joined as a partner in the firm’s Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group in its New York office.

“We are building a premier structured finance practice that focuses on specialized structures across various asset classes,” said Todd Holleman, head of the firm’s CFI practice group. “Jonathan is an essential addition to that team because of his knowledge of the repurchase and supply chain/trade finance space for both U.S. and international banks that will further broaden our offerings to our clients.”

Arkins represents financial institutions, private equity funds and other institutional investors on bankruptcy safe-harbored financing transactions, repurchase transactions, securitization and supply chain and trade financing transactions.

“Jonathan is well known in the structured finance community, specializing in sophisticated structured and warehouse financing transactions,” said Carolyn Alford, head of the firm’s Financial Services industry team. “We’re excited to add Jonathan’s capabilities to our extensive financial services platform.”

Arkins joins the firm from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. He received his undergraduate degree and law school degrees from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. 

“King & Spalding’s global platform and the opportunity to work with a deep bench of top practitioners in structured and real estate finance are what drew me to the firm,” Arkins said. “I look forward to continue addressing clients’ complex capital needs.”

Eight new partners have joined King & Spalding’s New York office since the beginning of the year. They include Arkins, as well as Steven Rizzi and Ramy Hanna (intellectual property), Bernhardt Nadell (private equity), Peter Montoni and Roger Schwartz (financial restructuring) and Scott Levine and Christine O’Connell (real estate).

About King & Spalding
Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,100 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Media Contact:
Jessie Seyfer
(415) 318-1223
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d90d682-e9e3-4364-a00c-74ff01135165

