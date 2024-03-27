The new manufacturing facility will complement Kingspan’s existing North American footprint to better service customer needs

DELAND, Fla., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kingspan Insulated Panels North America today announces it will be opening a new facility in Mattoon, Illinois. The new facility will manufacture Kingspan’s K-Roc™ products to help meet growing demand.

Kingspan’s K-Roc insulated metal panel (IMP) series is known to provide superior fire protection due to its mineral fiber insulation core. One of the K-Roc products that will be manufactured at the Mattoon facility is the K-Roc HF Series. Announced just last year, the HF Series, available in 4-inch, 6-inch and 8-inch thicknesses, delivers up to a three-hour fire rating in wall applications and one-hour fire rating in ceiling applications. The HF Series is available in five different profiles with external and internal skins available in embossed or non-embossed finishes, fitting a wide range of aesthetic styles.

The K-Roc series is currently only manufactured in Kingspan’s Langley facility in British Columbia, Canada. With the new Mattoon site, Kingspan will have two strategic locations to take advantage of business growth across North America.

“As a result of continued growth and optimism for the future, the addition of this new facility complements our existing footprint in North America, giving us better access to our customer base,” said Alswinn Kieboom, president of Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. “We are looking forward to launching this new site and having a presence in the Midwest.”

The Mattoon facility will include sustainability upgrades to help Kingspan meet its global sustainability initiative, Planet Passionate. The 10-year sustainability program aims to have a positive impact on three global challenges: climate change, circularity and the protection of the natural world. The Mattoon facility will feature solar roof panels, a rainwater harvesting tank, energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle charging stations and a recycling system to help reduce landfill waste.

The Mattoon facility is expected to open in early 2025, bringing approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit www.kingspanpanels.us.

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 200 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels and doors for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly facilities. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us

