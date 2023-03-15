Announced Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation data for investigational pan-RAF inhibitor exarafenib (KIN-2787) was selected for an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research 2023 Annual Meeting

Announced the company has initiated enrollment of patients into the monotherapy expansion cohorts evaluating exarafenib

Announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation for KIN-3248, our investigational pan-FGFR inhibitor

Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $266.3 million as of December 31, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and recent corporate updates.

“2023 is shaping up to be a transformational year for Kinnate, one with several key clinical readouts anticipated, including the first monotherapy data disclosure on our lead product candidate, exarafenib, in an oral presentation at the upcoming AACR conference, initial data for the exarafenib plus binimetinib combination in the first half of 2023 and initial dose escalation data from our FGFR program, which is expected in the second half of this year,” said Nima Farzan, chief executive officer, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. “We also expect to have a new research program enter the clinic this year. This progress showcases the strength of our discovery capabilities and combined with our financial strength, talented workforce and proven ability to execute will enable us to continue to invest in innovation. I am confident that the company is well positioned to support long-term growth.”

Pipeline Updates

Announced Kinnate will present monotherapy dose escalation data from KN-8701, a global Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating exarafenib, in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting. Also announced it has initiated enrollment of patients into the monotherapy expansion cohorts of KN-8701 and will discuss the expansion strategy, along with the AACR results and additional pipeline updates, at a virtual investor event following the AACR presentation. (View Release)

Announced initiation of KN-8701 in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), with trial sites open in PRC and Taiwan. (View Release)

Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation for KIN-3248 for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 gene fusions or other alterations, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. (View Release)

Presented the structure and discovery of exarafenib at the 2023 Winter Conference on Medicinal & Bioorganic Chemistry. (View Presentation)

Presented trials in progress poster for KIN-3248 at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium and the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. (View Release)

Corporate Updates

Announced in February 2023 that Kinnate acquired ownership stake of Kinnjiu Biopharma Inc. (Kinnjiu), the China joint venture established in May 2021, previously held by the Series A investors (funds affiliated with OrbiMed and Foresite Capital Management) for $24 million, using a combination of $9.1 million in cash and 2.2 million shares of common stock of Kinnate. Kinnate retains Kinnjiu’s cash, intellectual property and other assets, including key personnel and its legal entity structure. (View Release)

Appointed a new independent director, Jill DeSimone, effective March 1, 2023. (View Release)

Financial Results

As of December 31, 2022, the total of cash and cash equivalents and investments was $266.3 million, inclusive of cash from Kinnjiu Biopharma Inc., and is expected to fund current operations into mid-2024.

Research and development expenses for 2022 were $88.2 million, compared to $67.2 million in 2021.

General and administrative expenses for 2022 were $30.4 million, compared to $22.9 million in 2021.

Net loss for 2022 was $116.3 million, compared to $89.8 million in 2021.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and par value amounts) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,261 $ 116,096 Cash at consolidated joint venture 25,725 33,593 Short-term investments 172,214 103,362 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,637 5,639 Total current assets 230,837 258,690 Property and equipment, net 3,071 956 Right-of-use lease assets 3,377 – Long-term investments 39,139 105,449 Restricted cash 371 371 Deferred offering costs – 641 Other non-current assets 2,031 757 Total assets $ 278,826 $ 366,864 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Noncontrolling Interests and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,970 $ 3,148 Accrued expenses 13,206 9,239 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 991 – Total current liabilities 17,167 12,387 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 3,191 – Total liabilities 20,358 12,387 Redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests 35,000 35,000 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and 2021; 0 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and 2021; 44,342,292 and 43,855,944 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 484,237 463,089 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,410 ) (524 ) Accumulated deficit (259,363 ) (143,092 ) Total stockholders’ equity 223,468 319,477 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 278,826 $ 366,864