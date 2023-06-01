SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Wednesday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. Neha Krishnamohan, chief financial officer and executive vice president, corporate strategy, will represent the company in a fireside chat at the conference.

Thursday, June 15 at 12:20 p.m. ET / 9:20 a.m. PT at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Nima Farzan, chief executive officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat at the conference.

Members of the Kinnate management team will also host investor meetings during the conferences.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session through the “Investors and Media” section on Kinnate.com. A webcast replay will be made available following the event for 90 days.

About Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on expanding on the promise of targeted therapies for those battling cancer. The company is developing medicines for known oncogenic drivers where there are no approved targeted drugs and to overcome the limitations of marketed cancer therapies, such as non-responsiveness or acquired and intrinsic resistance. Kinnate has two lead clinical programs being studied in solid tumors with RAF, NRAS and FGFR-driven alterations, and is rapidly progressing a pipeline of additional small molecule drug candidates as part of the Kinnate Discovery Engine. The company is driven by the urgency and knowledge that patients are waiting for new, effective cancer medicines. For more information, visit Kinnate.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in our subsequent filings we make with the SEC. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason in the future.

Investor & Media Contact:

Priyanka Shah | Priyanka.Shah@kinnate.com | +1-908-447-6134