Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kinnevik supports the proposed combination of MTG’s Nordic Entertainment and MTG Studios businesses with TDC Group

Kinnevik supports the proposed combination of MTG’s Nordic Entertainment and MTG Studios businesses with TDC Group

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”) today announced that it supports the proposed combination of Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)’s (“MTG”) Nordic Entertainment and Studios businesses (together “MTG Nordics”) with TDC A/S (“TDC Group”), and that it is expected to become a 5.6 percent shareholder in the combined company.

As announced today by MTG and TDC Group, the companies have entered into an agreement to combine MTG Nordics with TDC Group. As consideration, MTG will receive 308.9 million newly issued shares in TDC Group, worth approximately SEK 16.3bn per yesterday’s closing price, and SEK 3.3bn in cash. MTG intends to distribute all the received TDC Group shares to its shareholders immediately upon completion. The completion of the combination is subject to, inter alia, approval by the shareholders of MTG and TDC Group at their respective General Meetings, which are currently expected to be held during the second quarter of 2018, as well as necessary authority approvals.

Kinnevik is today the largest shareholder in MTG, holding in aggregate 20.0 percent of the shares and 47.6 percent of the votes.[1] Kinnevik has made an irrevocable commitment to vote in favor of the combination and the distribution at the general meeting in MTG, and not to sell any shares or otherwise deprive itself of any voting rights in MTG until the distribution is completed, subject to disposals according to customary conditions and for regulatory purposes. In addition, Kinnevik has committed to certain thresholds in relation to potential acquisitions of TDC Group shares until the distribution is completed, subject to customary conditions.

When the TDC Group shares have been distributed to MTG’s shareholders, Kinnevik is expected to hold 5.6 percent of the shares in TDC Group.

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik, commented: “MTG has executed a successful strategic transformation from a traditional national broadcaster into a global digital entertainer. The proposed combination will create Europe’s first fully convergent media and communications provider by teaming up with a well-known partner in Denmark and Norway. The combination will at the same time enable MTG to focus on the development of its global digital entertainment verticals. We are supportive and excited about the proposed transaction.”

For further information about the financial details and preliminary timetable of the combination, the distribution of the TDC Group shares to MTG’s shareholders, as well as information about the combined company and the new MTG, please refer to the press releases issued by MTG at www.mtg.com and TDC Group at www.tdcgroup.com.

 

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07.35 CET on 1 February 2018.

 

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email [email protected]

 

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

[1] Ownership figures includes treasury shares.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abadb5e5-b51c-452a-a453-ba13512ba18c

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.